BW Art Song Festival: George Vassos

Art Song Festival at Baldwin Wallace University

2014-2015 Festival Season

George Vassos, Artistic Director

Artist Recital:

Elliot Madore, baritone

Natalia Katyukova, piano

Sunday, March 15, 2015, 7:00pm

Gamble Auditorium

Kulas Musical Arts Building

$30.00 for adults

$25.00 for seniors

Students FREE with ID at the door

Tickets are available at www.bw.edu/tickets

A winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, Canadian baritone Elliot Madore is already gaining international notoriety for his exceptional voice and artistry. In the 2014 – 2015 season, Mr. Madore will make his debut at the Bayerische Staatsoper as Pelléas in a new production of Pelléas et Melisande, a role he will debut first at the Croatian National Opera in Stéphane Braunschweig’s production. He also debuted at the Dutch National Opera as Prince Hérisson de Porc-Epic in Laurent Pelly’s new production of Chabrier’s L’étoile which was recorded for DVD. He returns to Opernhaus Zurich as Harlekin in Ariadne auf Naxos under Fabio Luisi and opens the new Philharmonie Hall in Paris with Les Arts Florissants as Adario in Rameau’s Les Indes galantes. He will be heard in recital with the Art Song Festival at Baldwin Wallace University and with Music Toronto. Mr. Madore made his Metropolitan Opera mainstage debut as Lysander in their original baroque fantasy The Enchanted Island conducted by William Christie, as well as singing the Novice’s Friend in Billy Budd in the 2011 – 2012 season as a member of Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. Mr. Madore also made his Carnegie Hall recital debut at Weill Recital Hall as part of Marilyn Horne’s The Song Continues… series and performed a solo concert with the Edmonton Symphony in a program of opera arias and Lieder. In addition to the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, Mr. Madore was the recipient of the 2010 George London Award for a Canadian Singer from the George London Foundation, a finalist in the 2010 Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers in Houston and the recipient of the ARIAS Emerging Young Artist Award from Opera Canada. He was also the winner of the 2009 Palm Beach Vocal Competition.

About the Baldwin Wallace University Art Song Festival

In May 2006, The Art Song Festival hosted another successful festival at its new home, the Conservatory of Music at Baldwin Wallace University. The Art Song Festival takes place for one week every other spring. The focus of the week is on the collaborative aspect of art song performance and ten singer-pianist teams participate. Ten teams are chosen through national auditions, and the winners come to Berea for a week of intensive exposure to the highest standards of performance in this extraordinarily rewarding repertoire. Major guest artists offer master classes and recitals throughout the week, which then culminates in a recital by the participants on the final night of the Festival.The Art Song Festival is unique because of its emphasis on singer-pianist collaboration. The Festival brings international concert artists, singers and pianists to Baldwin Wallace University in order to provide the public with the opportunity to hear world renowned artists and to enable talented young singers and pianists to work on an intensive level with the guest artists involved. Participants are chosen as a team and in the master classes they have the opportunity to work with both the featured guest singers and pianists during the course of the Festival. In addition, there are guest lecturers that present material concerning the art song literature and a master class for Baldwin Wallace University Vocal Performance majors. All Festival events are open to the public, and there is a special program offered for auditors.

For more information contact:

Dr. Joanne Uniatowski, Executive Director - ASF

artsong@bw.edu or 440-826-7664