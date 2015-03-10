Weekend Radio Advance Listings

WEEKEND RADIO ADVANCED LISTINGS

WR 2149

Available 12-01-21

Weekend of 12-04-21

Wayne and Shuster’s “History of the Automobile.” Stan Freberg’s 1975 CBS Radio Show #9

WR 2150

Available 12-08-21

Weekend of 12-11-21

From Rowan and Martin’s “Laugh-In” TV show –“Cocktail Party,” “Camp Sunny Sunshine.” Stan Freberg’s CBS Radio show from 1975 including “The Freberg Do-It-Yourself Grand Pano,” “Fortune Cookie Writer.” “Herman Horn on Hi Fi” and “Heartbreak Hotel.”

WR 2151

Available 12-15-21

Weekend of 12-18-21

Joyce Grenfell’s “Sing Song Time” and “Nativity Play.” Stan Freberg’s 1975 CBS Radio show including “College Footballer,” Theatrical Agent for Dog Acts” and Bang Gunleigh, U.S. Marshall Field.

WR 2152

Available 12-21-21

Weekend of 12-25-21

A holiday program including Smother’s Brothers “Favorite Holiday;” Charlie Manna’s “Christmas is Our Business,” versions of “Twelve Days of Christmas” by Morecambe and Weiss and Frank Kelly. Also Stan Freberg’s “Christmas Dragnet” and “Green Christmas.”

WR 2201

Available: 12-29-21

Weekend of 01-01-22

For New Year’s Day – a collection of long-time Weekend Radio favorites, many requested by listeners – Henry Morgan’s “Coming Attractions Theatre;” ”Weather Forecast” by The Mastersingers, Nichols and May’s “Second Piano Concerto,”

Florence Foster Jenkins’ “Queen of the Night Aria,” and Gerard Hoffnung tells “The Bricklayer Story.”

WR 2202

Available 01-05-22

Weekend of 01-08-21

Stuart McLain and his story “Rock of Ages.” Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s “Six of the Best,” Jim Backus’ “Delicious,” “Le College des Hommes de Garbage” by Rawhide”

WR 2203

Available 01-12-22

Weekend of 01-15-22

Spike Milligan’s “Word Power” and “Sewers of the Strand.” Stanley Holloway sings “Let’s All go to the Strand.” Songs about shirts with Marty Feldman, the Bonzo Dog Band and Donovan. Some other Bonzo Dog Band items.

WR 2204

Available 01-19-22

Weekend of 01-22-22

Henry Jacobs presents an interview with jazz performer Shorty Pederstein and Sasha Burland and Mason Adams introduce “The A & R Man.” Peter Schickele on the radio with the Time, Weather and News. Also, “What’s My Melodic Line?”

WR 2205

Available 01-26-22

Weekend of 01-29-22

Peter Sellers, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore and Stan Freberg discuss modern art, Michael Bentine reports of the “National Gallery Tragedy.”

WR 2206

Available 2-02-22

Weekend of 02-05-22

All-Request Show

WR 2207

Available 02-09-22

Weekend of 02-12-22

All-Request Show

WR 2208

Available 02-16-22

Weekend of 02-19-22

Bob Newhart discusses “Merchandising the Wright Brothers,” ”Modern Witch Doctor” and “Returning a Gift.” A story by Ruth Draper TBA.

WR 2209

Available 02-23-22

Weekend of 02-26-22

A Stuart McLain story “The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played.” The Corries sing about “The Portree Kid” and Spike Jones offers “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”