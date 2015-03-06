© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Public Square Renovations Begin on Monday

By Amy Hansen
Published March 6, 2015 at 10:20 PM EST
A rendering of what Public Square will look like, courtesy of James Corner Field Operations/The Group Plan Commission.
A rendering of what Public Square will look like, courtesy of James Corner Field Operations/The Group Plan Commission.

County executive Armond Budish unveiled a new plan to issue around $7.5 million in bonds to make up the shortfall.

Those bonds will be paid off by redirecting the same amount, in tax credits originally slated to go towards the renovation of the Higbee Building that houses the adjacent Horseshoe Casino.

Budish said the proposal allows renovations to be completed just in time before the Republican National Convention puts the city under a major spotlight next summer.

“I think this was an important project regardless of the RNC," he said. "But certainly, that convention gives a timeline, a deadline, and projects need to get done before then, so it certainly helps to get everybody focused to get this done.”

The deal still needs county council approval.

Budish said he hopes the measure will proceed without a hitch.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Amy Hansen
See stories by Amy Hansen