Public Square Renovations Begin on Monday

County executive Armond Budish unveiled a new plan to issue around $7.5 million in bonds to make up the shortfall.

Those bonds will be paid off by redirecting the same amount, in tax credits originally slated to go towards the renovation of the Higbee Building that houses the adjacent Horseshoe Casino.

Budish said the proposal allows renovations to be completed just in time before the Republican National Convention puts the city under a major spotlight next summer.

“I think this was an important project regardless of the RNC," he said. "But certainly, that convention gives a timeline, a deadline, and projects need to get done before then, so it certainly helps to get everybody focused to get this done.”

The deal still needs county council approval.

Budish said he hopes the measure will proceed without a hitch.

