CIM Women's Committee benefit, Celebrating American Classics: Chad Hoopes, violin
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
Joel Smirnoff, conductor
Carl Topilow, conductor/clarinet
Chad Hoopes, violin, guest artist
Vinson Cole, tenor
Mark Nolan, narrator, guest artist
Program:
GOULD American Salute
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
WARD Jubilation Overture
COPLAND Old American Songs
WILLIAMS Midway March
WARD America the Beautiful
MILLER Glenn Miller Medley
LOWDEN Armed Forces Salute
SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever
In addition to supporting student scholarships, this benefit will honor long-time CIM supporters Mal and Barbara Mixon.
5:00pm Cocktails and Silent Auction
6:30pm Dinner
8:00pm Concert
Concert-only tickets are FREE with promo code: 21698
For more information, call 216.795.3215.
Chad Hoopes
A sought-after performer known for his exuberant personality and virtuosity, CIM alumnus Chad Hoopes has appeared in the Unites States and Europe, most notably with The Cleveland Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony, San Francisco Symphony and Munich Symphony Orchestra.
Vinson Cole
American tenor and CIM faculty member Vinson Cole is internationally recognized as one of the leading artists of his generation. His career has taken him to all the major opera houses across the globe–from the Metropolitan Opera to Teatro alla Scala Milan.
Mark Nolan
Mark Nolan was born in Cleveland and attended Kent State University. He's worked at WAKC TV-23 in Akron as the weather anchor at 6pm and 11pm and spent the next 18 years at WKYC as a chief meteorologist, morning anchor, reporter and everything in between. Today, you can catch Nolan weekdays (10am-2pm) on Majic 105.7 FM.