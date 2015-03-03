CIM Women's Committee benefit, Celebrating American Classics: Chad Hoopes, violin

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

Joel Smirnoff, conductor

Carl Topilow, conductor/clarinet

Chad Hoopes, violin, guest artist

Vinson Cole, tenor

Mark Nolan, narrator, guest artist

Program:

GOULD American Salute

BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14

WARD Jubilation Overture

COPLAND Old American Songs

WILLIAMS Midway March

WARD America the Beautiful

MILLER Glenn Miller Medley

LOWDEN Armed Forces Salute

SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

In addition to supporting student scholarships, this benefit will honor long-time CIM supporters Mal and Barbara Mixon.

5:00pm Cocktails and Silent Auction

6:30pm Dinner

8:00pm Concert

Concert-only tickets are FREE with promo code: 21698

For more information, call 216.795.3215.

Chad Hoopes

A sought-after performer known for his exuberant personality and virtuosity, CIM alumnus Chad Hoopes has appeared in the Unites States and Europe, most notably with The Cleveland Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony, San Francisco Symphony and Munich Symphony Orchestra.

Vinson Cole

American tenor and CIM faculty member Vinson Cole is internationally recognized as one of the leading artists of his generation. His career has taken him to all the major opera houses across the globe–from the Metropolitan Opera to Teatro alla Scala Milan.

Mark Nolan

Mark Nolan was born in Cleveland and attended Kent State University. He's worked at WAKC TV-23 in Akron as the weather anchor at 6pm and 11pm and spent the next 18 years at WKYC as a chief meteorologist, morning anchor, reporter and everything in between. Today, you can catch Nolan weekdays (10am-2pm) on Majic 105.7 FM.

