Cleveland Chamber Music Society: Richard Fried, President, and David Richardson, board member

Steven Isserlis, cello and Robert Levin, fortepiano

Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 5, No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Variations on Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen, Op. 66

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Ian Bostridge, tenor and Wenwen Du, piano

Music and Poetry of the Great War: in observance of the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I

Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights

Program:

Gustav Mahler: Revelge

Gustav Mahler: Der Tamboursg'sell

Gustav Mahler: Wo die schónen Trompeten blasen

Rudi Stephan: "Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied"

George Butterworth: A Shropshire Lad

Kurt Weill: Four Walt Whitman Settings

Benjamin Britten: Four selections from Who are these children? Op.84