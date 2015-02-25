Cleveland Chamber Music Society: Richard Fried, President, and David Richardson, board member
Steven Isserlis, cello and Robert Levin, fortepiano
Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights
Program:
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 5, No. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Variations on Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen, Op. 66
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69
Ian Bostridge, tenor and Wenwen Du, piano
Music and Poetry of the Great War: in observance of the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I
Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights
Program:
Gustav Mahler: Revelge
Gustav Mahler: Der Tamboursg'sell
Gustav Mahler: Wo die schónen Trompeten blasen
Rudi Stephan: "Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied"
George Butterworth: A Shropshire Lad
Kurt Weill: Four Walt Whitman Settings
Benjamin Britten: Four selections from Who are these children? Op.84