Dr. Jimenez brings to BlueWater vast experience with orchestras in the United States and South America. He has selected two charming works for his program with BlueWater. The Pavane by Gabriel Fauré features a lush melody woven in the form of this 16th/17th century stately court dance. The Serenade No. 1 by Johannes Brahms is cast in six movements, modeled after Mozart’s famous Serenades. Its beautiful melodies, marvelous colorful orchestration and exciting rhythms are sure to shake away any winter blues.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Raphael Jiménez, conductor

Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Breen Center for Performing Arts

St. Ignatius High School

Lorain Ave at W 30th St, Cleveland

Program:

Pavane by Gabriel Fauré

Serenade No. 1 by Johannes Brahms

