BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Raphael Jiménez
Dr. Jimenez brings to BlueWater vast experience with orchestras in the United States and South America. He has selected two charming works for his program with BlueWater. The Pavane by Gabriel Fauré features a lush melody woven in the form of this 16th/17th century stately court dance. The Serenade No. 1 by Johannes Brahms is cast in six movements, modeled after Mozart’s famous Serenades. Its beautiful melodies, marvelous colorful orchestration and exciting rhythms are sure to shake away any winter blues.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Raphael Jiménez, conductor
Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The Breen Center for Performing Arts
St. Ignatius High School
Lorain Ave at W 30th St, Cleveland
Program:
Pavane by Gabriel Fauré
Serenade No. 1 by Johannes Brahms