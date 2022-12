TrueNorth Chamber Orchestra - Joshua Konow and Alexander Kostritsa

Pianist Alexander Kostritsa (CIM DMA '14) and trumpet player James Tinsley (Boston Pops and Boston Symphony) join the orchestra as soloists for powerful and at times sarcastic music in Shostakovich's first piano concerto. Mendelssohn's overture and Beethoven's first symphony propel the listener through sweeping melodies and relentless energy.

TrueNorth Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Joshua Konow, conductor

Alexander Kostritsa, piano

James Tinsley, trumpet

First United Methodist Church of Elyria

312 3rd St

Elyria, OH 44035

Program

Mendelssohn – Märchen von der schönen Melusine, Op.32

Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No. 1

Beethoven – Symphony No. 1