Bronfman Plays Brahms First Piano Concerto

Severance Hall

February 21 at 8:00

February 22 at 3:00

Artists

Paul Jacobs, organ

and

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Program

BRAHMS - Prelude and Fugue in G minor (for organ)

BRAHMS - Two Chorale Preludes (for organ)

BACH - Prelude and Fugue in A minor (for organ)

BRAHMS - Tragic Overture

BRAHMS - Piano Concerto No. 1