Don Pasquale

by Gaetano Donizetti

Friday, February 20, 2015 at 7pm

Sunday, February 22, 2015 at 3pm

Westlake High School Performing Arts Center

27830 Hilliard Boulevard

Westlake OH 44145

Cast

Pawel Izdebski, bass, as Don Pasquale

Matthew Miles, tenor, as Ernesto

James Binion, baritone, as Dr. Malatesta

Dorota Sobieska, soprano, as Norina

Joel Rhoads, notary & guitar

Artistic Team

Maestro Robert Cronquist, conductor & director of CWO, & set designer

Jacek Sobieski, chorus master & music director of Opera Circle

Dorota Sobieska, staging

Philip Formes, assistant stage director

Barbara Luce, costumes