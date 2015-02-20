KSU Verve Chamber Players - Donna Lee, pianist

The ensemble is comprised of Cleveland Orchestra Associate Concertmaster and artist-in-residence and assistant professor of violin at Kent State, Jung-Min Amy Lee; Members of the Miami String Quartet and artists-in-residence at Kent State, violinist Cathy Meng Robinson and cellist Keith Robinson; artist-in-residence and assistant professor of viola at Kent State, Yu Jin; and, associate professor of piano at Kent State, Donna Lee. Clarinetist Amitai Varid will join the ensemble for this performance.

Verve Chamber Players

Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Kent Campus - Center for the Performing Arts

The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music is proud to present the Verve Chamber Players with clarinetist Ami Vardi in a concert on Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., in Ludwig Recital Hall. Ludwig Recital Hall is located in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the Kent State University Kent campus.

Audience members will be treated to a vibrant performance of Mozart’s Quartet for Piano and Strings in G minor, K 478; Weber’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in B-flat major, Op. 34; and Dvořák’s Quintet for Piano and Strings in A major, Op. 87.

The Verve Chamber Players is the newly formed ensemble-in-residence at Kent State University. The ensemble is comprised of Cleveland Orchestra Associate Concertmaster and artist-in-residence and assistant professor of violin at Kent State, Jung-Min Amy Lee; Members of the Miami String Quartet and artists-in-residence at Kent State, violinist Cathy Meng Robinson and cellist Keith Robinson; artist-in-residence and assistant professor of viola at Kent State, Yu Jin; and, associate professor of piano at Kent State, Donna Lee.

Joining the Verve Chamber Players will be clarinetist Ami Vardi, assistant professor at Kent State. Mr. Vardi earned a Master of Music at the Cleveland Institute of Music as a student of Franklin Cohen and continued his post-graduate studies with Yehuda Gilad in Los Angeles. Vardi has performed with many orchestras including the American Ballet Theatre, The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra and The Cleveland Orchestra, with which he performed dozens of concerts and has toured to New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff, $10 for groups of 10 or more patrons, $8 for non Kent State students, $5 for children and free for full-time Kent Campus undergraduate students.

Tickets are available weekdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Box Office, located in the lobby of the Roe Green Center in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the campus of Kent State University. The Performing Arts Box Office accepts Visa, MasterCard and Discover, in addition to cash and checks.

