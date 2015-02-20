Cleveland-Akron Gay Games Break Revenue Record

Gay Games Executive Director Thomas Nobbe says that the week-long Akron and Cleveland event brought in major revenue. He notes, the Chicago Games of 2006 took a year to pay off it's debt, while the Cologne Games of 2010 are still in a deficit.

NOBBE: The 2014 Gay Games presented by the Cleveland Foundation was the most profitable games in the history of the Gay Games, by far.

Revenue from donations, registrations and civic support exceeded the event's expenses. Nobbe says all of that money was plowed back into local LGBT endowments --- $120,000 to the Cleveland Foundation and $27,000 to the Akron Community Foundation. Nobbe says these funds will help support Gay Rights organizations and issues.

In the audience, last night, was a young Russian athlete named Irina who came back to Cleveland with her partner to show off a place that pleasantly surprised her.

IRINA: First time I came to Cleveland, it was really very nice, and I liked it. I don't know, maybe I found myself here.

And she says that's the legacy of the Gay Games for her.