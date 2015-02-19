© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

'Eagles on Their Buttons': Ohio's African-American Soldiers In The Civil War, WWI

By Tony Ganzer
Published February 19, 2015 at 10:45 PM EST
(ohiohistory.org)
As part of Black History Month the state historical society has sponsored a number of events looking into African-American history and culture in Ohio. On Saturday in Columbus, the Ohio History Connection's manuscript curator and military historian will talk about Ohio's African-American troops in the Civil War, and World War I. Ideastream's Tony Ganzer spoke with John Haas this week, starting with a look back to the Civil War...

