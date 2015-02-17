Verb Ballets - Zsolt Bognár

Saturday, February 21, 2015 at 8:00pm

The Breen Center

2008 W. 30th St. Cleveland, OH 44113.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has invited Verb Ballets to participate in the project and Verb Ballets has commissioned three variations by national choreographers; Antonio Brown, Chung-Fu Chang and Ginger Thatcher. The program will also feature the world premiere of, Images, by Associate Director, Richard Dickinson. The ballet will be performed live by internationally renowned pianist Zsolt Bognár and is sponsored by Steinway Piano Gallery - Cleveland.

Immediately following the performance there will be an after party at The Breen Center. Mix and mingle with directors, dancers and pianist Zsolt Bognár following the performance at the Breen Center. Tickets to the party are $19 per guest and are available to purchase with tickets at checkout.

