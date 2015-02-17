Les Délices - Debra Nagy

Cantiques Spirituels

Contemplative and passionate music for Lent featuring settings of the Lamentations of Jeremiah by Couperin and Charpentier.

Friday Mar. 6, 2015

Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Fairchild Chapel

Oberlin College

Saturday Mar. 7, 2015

Concert at 8 p.m.

St. Peter's Church

E 17th St & Euclid Ave

Sunday Mar. 8, 2015

Concert at 4 p.m.

*3 p.m. Pre-Concert lecture with Peter Bennett.

Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

The Angel and the Devil

Featuring gamba players Emily Walhout and Josh Lee in works my Couperin, Marais and more.

Thursday Apr. 23, 2015

Concert at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Hudson Library

& Historical Society

96 Library street

Hudson, OH 44236

*Admission for this concert is free.

Saturday Apr. 25, 2015

Family concert at 3 p.m.

Saturday Apr. 25, 2015

Concert at 8 p.m.

William Busta Gallery

2731 Prospect Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

Sunday Apr. 26, 2014 at 4 p.m.

*3 p.m. Pre-Concert lecture with Susan McClary

Les Délices' (pronounced Lay day-lease) polished, expressive, and dynamic performances of masterpieces and little-known works from the French Baroque have been garnering critical acclaim. Founded in Cleveland in 2006, Les Délices brings together artists with national reputations who share a passion for this exquisite yet seldom heard repertoire. Their performances on period instruments allow them to explore a rich tapestry of tone colors, and the group's name conveys their approach to the music of this era: a delight, a fine delicacy, sumptuous, and exciting. Les Délices' debut CD, "The Tastes Reunited" was named one of the "Top Ten Early Music Discoveries of 2009" (NPR's Harmonia), and their performances have been called "a beguiling experience" (Cleveland Plain Dealer), "astonishing", (ClevelandClassical.com), and "first class" (Early Music America Magazine). Les Délices has been featured on WCLV’s Around Noon and WKSU’s In Performance, NPR's syndicated Harmonia and Sunday Baroque, and their debut CD was featured as part of the Audio-guide for a recent special exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (Watteau, Music, and Theater). In addition to touring engagements, Les Délices presents their own annual concert series in modern art galleries in Cleveland and at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, OH, where the ensemble is Artist in Residence.

Debra Nagy, baroque oboe and director, performs frequently with baroque ensembles and orchestras in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Cleveland, Denver, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. In addition, Debra performs on shawms and recorders with Ciaramella, a group devoted to fifteenth-century music, and has been a guest with Piffaro, the Newberry Consort, and Blue Heron. She received her doctorate in Early Music at Case Western Reserve University in 2007, where she currently directs the Collegium Musicum. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory, Debra was the first-prize winner in the 2002 American Bach Soloists Young Artist Competition, and spent 2002-2003 researching Renaissance double reed instruments in Brussels and Amsterdam as the recipient of a Belgian American Educational Foundation Grant. Debra can be heard on the Capstone, Bright Angel, Naxos, Hänssler Classics, and ATMA labels and has had live performances featured on CBC Radio Canada, Klara (Belgium), WQXR (New York City), WCLV (Cleveland), WKSU (Kent), and WGBH Boston. She loves cooking, gardening, and commuting by bike from her home in the heart of Cleveland's historic Ohio City neighborhood. Debra was awarded a Creative Workforce Fellowship in 2010. The Creative Workforce Fellowship is a program of the Community Partnership for Arts & Culture, generously funded by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.