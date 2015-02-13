Last Call for Entries - Jubilation Church Choir Festival

WCLV's Jubilation! Church Choir Festival was established in 2008 to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire; to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship; and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence. Festival participation is by audition, with four finalist choirs singing before a live audience on May 7, 2015 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. WCLV will broadcast the performances.

Participation

All-Volunteer Church Choirs from any house of worship located in the WCLV listening area may enter.

Methodology

Recorded submissions are to be sent to Jubilation!, WCLV, Idea Center, 1375 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44115 or emailed to jenny.northern@ideastream.org. Deadline for entry is March 2, 2015. Choirs are asked to submit two pieces that meet parameters outlined below:



Any piece from a Baroque, Classical, or Romantic era cantata or oratorio. Bach, Handel, Mendelssohn, etc.;

Any choral selection from a Requiem;

Any selection from the English choral tradition - Vaughan Williams, Parry, Elgar, etc.;

Any spiritual or work in the African-American Gospel tradition;

Any Renaissance a cappella selection.

For examples of repertoire, click here.

From the pool of entries, four choirs will be selected to participate in Jubilation, which will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 1007 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, at 8:00 pm on May 7th. WCLV will announce the list of featured choirs on the air at 104.9 FM and post the list at wclv.org. Choir directors will be directly notified by phone and/or email.

Featured choirs will be asked to prepare and perform a 20 minute program for the Festival. The program must include at least one selection that meets the parameters outlined above. The rest of the program may incorporate other musical styles. A tuned grand piano will be available; choirs must provide their own accompanists.

Adjudication

Entries will be judged on technical ability, musicality, and their work as an ensemble.

Prizes

Each choir chosen to sing at Jubilation will receive $500, a commemorative plaque and a CD of its performance at Jubilation.

In addition, choirs will be given the opportunity to attend an April 18, 2015 choral workshop with Lisa Wong, Assistant Director of Choruses for The Cleveland Orchestra. Additional details regarding this workshop will be forwarded to the four choirs chosen to perform at Jubilation!

Photo by Roger Mastroianni

Entry Form