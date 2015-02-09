Cleveland Guitarist Jason Vieaux Wins Grammy

Guitarist Jason Vieaux won the prize for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his album, "Play", which features music Vieaux often performs during encores. In aninterview on 90.3's Sound of Applause, last summer, Vieaux said he loves to end concerts with something special to show his appreciation for the audience.

JASON VIEAUX: The encore is sort of like an extra bonus track kind of thing, and a sort of celebration of the wonderful evening that we've all shared together.

When he's not winning awards for his music, Jason Vieaux heads the guitar department at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Veteran Cleveland recording engineer Michael Bishop also took home a Grammy, last night, for an album he did with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

