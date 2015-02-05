Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts - Bruce Hearey

Rock the Foundation

Saturday, February 14

Cleveland Museum of Art - atrium

11150 East Boulevard

Cleveland, OH 44106

MUSIC PROVIDED BY:

Transportation Boulevard

Heart & Soul

To mark this historic event, Rock 10 - HeART the Foundation has been moved to a new, premier venue - the majestic atrium at the Cleveland Museum of Art - and will feature live music, world-class cuisine, and a special presentation in honor of one of Cleveland's best examples of Lawyers Giving Back: Richard W. Pogue.

VIP Pre-Party Reception 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Includes Red Carpet welcome, live jazz music from Transportation Boulevard, hors d'oeuvres, open premium bar, select Gallery admission and the chance to mingle with our Honoree, Sponsors, and Foundation Fellows

The Main Event: 7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Includes Red Carpet welcome, live dance music from Heart & Soul, fabulous food stations, open premium bar, presentation of the award to Dick Pogue, Green Screen photography, a special hands-on art project, 50/50 Raffle

Special Late Night Admission: 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Includes dessert buffet, open premium bar, live dance music and other activities through the end of the event - a limited number of these tickets are available and are offered to members of the CMBA Young Lawyers Section.

Complimentary valet and garage self-parking provided.

All proceeds will support the many Bar Foundation-funded programs and initiatives that serve the Cleveland metropolitan community.