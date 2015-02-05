Music from the Western Reserve - Jack Sutte, trumpet

Three Trumpets, Organ and Drums: The Baroque Celebrated

Kevin Cobb, Lyle Steelman, Jack Sutte, Trumpets

David Kienzle, organ

Josh Ryan, tympani

Sunday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St, Hudson, OH 44236

Program includes music by Fantini, Biber, Monteverdi, Altenburg, Telemann, Albinoni, Molter, and Bach.

Jack Sutte served as principal trumpet in the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra in Norway before joining The Cleveland Orchestra in 1999. Lyle Steelman, assistant principal, joined The Cleveland Orchestra in 2009. Kevin Cobb, a native of Bowling Green, joined the American Brass Quintet in 1998, the same year he became a faculty member of the Juilliard School in New York. Accompanying them are David J. Kienzle, organ, Director of Music and Fine Arts at Christ Presbyterian Church, and Josh Ryan, tympani, Professor of Music and Chair of the Woodwind/Brass/Percussion Department at Baldwin Wallace University.

