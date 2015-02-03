Cleveland POPS orchestra: Carl Topilow

Friday, February 6, 2015 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland POPS Orchestra with conductor Carl Topilow will salute the Academy Awards for Music at Severance Hall on Friday February 6, 2015. The first half of the two-hour concert starts at 8:00 p.m. and will feature musical selections representing each of the eight decades in which songs and original scores for movies have been recognized by the Academy. The audience will experience, in order of decade, music from The Wizard of Oz (’30s), Sea Hawk (’40s), American in Paris (’50s), The Graduate (’60s), The Godfather (’70s), Amadeus (’80s), Titanic (’90s), and Lord of the Rings (’00s). The second hour of the evening will feature a wide selection of songs and scores that were in contention for, but did not win the coveted golden statue, including Chicago, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, West Side Story, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, and more.

Cleveland POPS conductor Carl Topilow, a film music enthusiast, will host the concert along with co-host Bill Rudman. Rudman, the founder and artistic director of The Musical Theater Project, is a nationally recognized authority on the American musical. Topilow and Rudman will offer history and comments on the music being presented. Stars of Tomorrow—talented members of the nationally acclaimed Baldwin Wallace University Music Theater Department—will perform many of the numbers in the concert’s second half.