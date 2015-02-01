© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Series Lead Image
Northeast Ohio's Home for Jazz Turns 50

By David C. Barnett
Published February 1, 2015 at 11:58 PM EST
Guitarist Billy Artis and Sax Man Ernie Krivda
Cleveland music historian Joe Mossbrook says many area jazz spots have come and gone, but Nighttown is still going strong.

JOE MOSSBROOK: I don't think there's any doubt at all that --- of today's jazz clubs --- it is certainly the longest-running continuous operation in Cleveland.

The name comes from a neighborhood of ill repute in the James Joyce novel "Ulysses", a favorite book of Nighttown founder John Barr, who opened the place on February 5th, 1965. But, it was current owner Brendan Ring and music promoter Jim Wadsworth who established a regular jazz presence at the club, in the late 90s. Wadsworth has brought in a mixture of national and local acts over the years for a loyal, local audience.

JIM WADSWORTH: Jazz is like a jack-in-the-box --- you push it down, it keeps popping back up, you know? It's a very strong thread in our culture and I don't see it going away.

There was a packed house at Nighttown, last night, celebrating the endurance of both the club, and the music.

David C. Barnett
