Video Games Live - Tommy Tallarico and Andrew Lipian

Video Games LIVE

Friday, January 30th at 7:30pm



VIDEO GAMES LIVE! is an immersive concert experience blending symphonic, rock, and cinema sequences all accompanied by a live orchestra from the Oberlin Conservatory of music and a choir, featuring THE OBERLIN CHORISTERS.

Press release:

Lorain Palace Theater Hosts Video Game Rock Symphony

Critically acclaimed “Video Games LIVE” Plays NE Ohio in First Ever Area Concert

Lorain, OH: You’ve seen symphony concerts, you’ve seen rock concerts, you’ve even played a few video games, but we’re willing to bet you’ve never seen all three mashed together into one giant concert: this is Video Games LIVE. Hailed by the NY Times as “Captivating! Bombastic!” and the London Daily Telegraph as “Brilliant! Infectious! An eclectic mix of the fun, the classical and the grand,” Video Games Live™ is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular videogames of all time. Created, produced and hosted by well-known game industry veteran and superstar Tommy Tallarico, top orchestras and choirs around the world perform along with exclusive synchronized video footage and music arrangements, synchronized lighting, well known internet solo performers, electronic percussion, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Hosted by the Lorain Palace Theater on January 30, 2015 at 7:30pm, this concert features an orchestra of musicians from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the North Ohio Youth Orchestra, as well as a choir provided by the Oberlin Choristers. This once-in-a-lifetime community collaboration between world renowned “Video Games LIVE,” The Lorain Palace Theater, The Oberlin Conservatory, and the Oberlin Choristers will create a concert experience that you don’t want to miss. Video Games Live has played concerts all over the world from Bejing to Tokyo; Santiago to Kuala Lumpur; Berlin to London. Now they arrive in the Cleveland area for the first time since its inception in 2002. Introduce the older generation to the majesty and evocative power of Video Game Music as it has evolved from bleeps and bloops to a sophisticated art form. Also, the young can be provided a perfect gateway experience to the symphony through their favorite video games.

