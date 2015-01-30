MOCA Cleveland - Artist/Provocateur Joyce J. Scott and curator Patterson Sims

Exhibition dates: January 29 – May 24, 2015

Joyce J. Scott is a Baltimore, MD-based sculptor, performance artist, and educator. Her African-American, urban, and female identity have inspired her exuberant and often searing art. She balances autobiographical references with more cosmic and broadly political and sociological content to convey trauma and haunting episodes of rage about African-American and African history, bigotry, injustice, and gender. Glass beadwork and small found objects are Scott’s primary media, with recent travels to Murano glass-making workshops in Venice, Italy and elsewhere informing larger mixed media sculptures with blown and molded glass.

Scott has declared: “I’m a muckraker and audaciously proud of it. I would like people to be uneasy.”

Says MOCA Executive Director Jill Snyder: “With questions of racial injustice once again at the forefront of the national conversation, the time is right for MOCA to re-introduce these gnawing and perennial concerns.”

