The Cleveland Orchestra: guest soloist Vadim Gluzman, violin

Thursday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m.

(Friday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. - no concerto)

Saturday, January 31 at 8:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Severance Hall

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Vadim Gluzman, violin

Tchaikovsky is often considered the most Romantic of composers. His Fifth Symphony has long been an audience favorite, ever since its premiere in 1888, for its soaring, memorable melodies and deeply passionate emotional richness. For this concert, it is paired with two additional Russian works, from the 20th century, a short tone poem by Sibelius and the technically exhilarating Second Violin Concert by Prokofiev.

SIBELIUS - Pohjola's Daughter

PROKOFIEV - Violin Concerto No. 2

TCHAIKOVSKY - Symphony No. 5

Please Note: Conductor Tugan Sokhiev, who was originally scheduled to lead these concerts, has upon the advice of his physician been forced to cancel his engagements with The Cleveland Orchestra. The orchestra is pleased to welcome Hannu Lintu, who has agreed to step in to conduct in his place. Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto (with Vadim Gluzman) remain as the major works for the weekend.