CIM Side-by-Side recital: Annie Fullard and Hannah Moses

Winter Dreams: A Celebration of Russian chamber music

Friday, January 30, 2015 at 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall

Annie Fullard, violin

Peter Salaff, violin

Kevin Smith, violin, student artist

Jeffrey Irvine, viola

Aaron Mossburg, viola, student artist

Chloé Thominet, viola, student artist

Tanya Ell, cello, guest artist

Hannah Moses, cello, student artist

Keith Robinson, cello, guest artist

Sharon Robinson, cello

Dong-Wan Ha, piano, student artist

Program:

SHOSTAKOVICH Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano (arr. L. Atovmian)

ARENSKY String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 35

TCHAIKOVSKY String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence”

Recorded for broadcast on April 22, 2015 on WCLV 104.9 FM and wclv.org with support from Audio-Technica