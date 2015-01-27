Shaker Arts Council presenting Verb Ballets - Victor Jarvis and Kevin Crowe

The Shaker Heights Arts Council presents Verb Ballets

January 30, 2015 at 7:00pm

Christ Episcopal Church

3445 Warrensville Center Rd Cleveland, OH 44122.



The Shaker Heights Arts Council presents Verb Ballets on Saturday, January 30, 2015 at 7:00pm. Verb Ballets will present an evening of versatile works that ignites audience passion and enthusiasm for contemporary dance. Shaker Heights Arts Council is nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the cultural fabric of Shaker Heights by establishing the arts as a vibrant and integral part of the community. The purpose is best described as "building the community through the arts and building the arts through the community." Verb Ballets is proud to be a Shaker Heights artist and perform in the AHA! Series.

Featured on the program is Similar by Anthony Krutzkamp. The contemporary ballet explores partnering and the movement in circles, described by The Plain Dealer as, “highly refined steps and streamlined gestures based in classical ballet movements find a new application and great emotional depth.” Returning to stage is Associate Director, Richard Dickinson’s ballet about loss and longing, Four Last Songs. The Plain Dealer described the performance as, “the finale, - is a haunting evocation of the passage to another realm – (the dancers) brought supple poetry to their duet of resignation and acceptance.” Also to appear on stage is Passing By choreographed by Antonio Brown, a dancer with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company. The pulsating electronic music is entrancing as dancers dynamically move through puddles of light. The show will also feature two of duets from Ohio Ballet founder, Heinz Poll.

Victor Jarvis began his serious ballet training at age 7, with the School of the Grand Rapids Ballet Company after falling in love with ballet while performing his first Nutcracker. Training there until the age of 14, he participated in the company's productions of Swan Lake, Peter Pan, Don Quixote, The Nutcracker, and Prodigal Son. After attending the 2008/09 summer courses at The School of American Ballet he was invited to stay on for the Winter Term. He trained at S.A.B. for five years under faculty such as Suki Schorer, Susan Pilarre, Jock Soto, Kay Mazzo, Peter Martins, and Sean Lavery. While at S.A.B, Victor was given the opportunity to choreograph for the annual Student Choreography Workshop, dance at the David H. Koch Theatre for Balanchine's Birthday Celebration, (dancing a principal role in Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15), participate in the New York Choreographic Institute, (Original choreography by Devin Alberda), and perform Balanchine's "Cortege Hongrois" and "Western Symphony," at the annual Workshop performances. He has attended summer courses at the School of American Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Boston Ballet all on full merit scholarship. Victor has also begun to pursue his passion as a teacher, selected by S.A.B. faculty to participate in the student teaching program, regularly teaching the Intermediate Men's Class. In addition to dancing, Victor has been a successful musician in New York City playing regularly at venues including Paul Colby's "The Bitter End." Jarvis comes from a family of dancers; his father, Bruce Jarvis, danced with the Ohio Ballet and his mother Lorna Jarvis, danced with National Ballet of Mexico. New to Cleveland, he is excited to be dancing in his first season with Verb Ballets.

