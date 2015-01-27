CIM@Home: composer Margaret Brouwer

The year kicks off in January with a residency at the Cleveland Institute of Music, including a symposium, masterclass and performance of her orchestral works by the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra. In February and March, performances of Brouwer's works in Cleveland feature chamber groups Ars Futura and Brouwer's own Blue Streak Ensemble.

In New York, in March, American Modern Ensemble performs Brouwer's "Lonely Lake" at SubCulture and Adelphi University; and in July Blue Streak Ensemble returns for a concert in Brooklyn.

In June, Brouwer's latest CD is released. It features the world premiere recordings of her Violin and Viola Concertos, with members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jaap Van Zweden.

Orchestra | CIM@HOME

Wednesday, January 28, 2015 at 8:00pm

Location: Kulas Hall

Celebrating the 75th Birthday of Margaret Brouwer

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Michael Adelson, guest conductor

Margaret Brouwer, guest composer

BROUWER Caution Ahead – Guard Rail Out (2012)

BROUWER Rhapsody for Orchestra (2009)

RUGGLES Angels (1921/1940)

RUGGLES Lilacs (1924)

RUGGLES Sun-treader (1931)

