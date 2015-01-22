Philanthropist and Arts Advocate Jamie Ireland Dead at 65

His birth name was James Ireland, the Third, but he was known as Jamie throughout the local arts and cultural community. University Circle Incorporated president Chris Ronayne says he was an enormous presence.

CHRIS RONAYNE: Jamie Ireland's imprints are all over the cultural offerings of Cleveland.

Jamie Ireland continued a family tradition serving on the boards of numerous local institutions, from the Cleveland Orchestra to the Great Lakes Science Center. He was also a former trustee of ideastream. The Ireland family helped establish many longstanding cultural institutions, ranging from the Cleveland Museum of Art to the Botanical Gardens. Cleveland Orchestra Executive Director Gary Hanson recalls Ireland as a self-effacing, but tireless fundraiser who helped steer the Orchestra through some rough economic times by securing outside funding.

GARY HANSON: It was during that period of time that we established the Miami residency, it was during that time that we expanded our activities in Europe, and it was during that period of time that we grappled with the realities of running one of the great symphony orchestras in the city of Cleveland.

The family lawyer says that Ireland passed away in his home this past Tuesday. Cause of death has yet to be determined. He was 65.