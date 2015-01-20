Tuesday Musical Association: Jonathan Biss, pianist

Tuesday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Biss, piano

Margaret Baxtresser Annual Piano Concert

Program:

BEETHOVEN Sonata in f minor, Op 2 no. 1

SCHOENBERG Sechs Kleine Klavierstücke, Op. 19

SCHUMANN Waldszenen, op. 82

----

BERG Sonata, op. 1

BEETHOVEN Sonata in A Major, Op. 101

American pianist Jonathan Biss is widely regarded for his artistry, musical intelligence and deeply felt interpretations, winning international recognition for his orchestral, recital, and chamber music performances and for his award-winning recordings. He performs a diverse repertoire ranging from Mozart and Beethoven, through the Romantics to Janácek and Schoenberg, as well as works by contemporary composers such as György Kurtág.

Mr. Biss has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Leonard Bernstein Award presented at the 2005 Schleswig-Holstein Festival, Wolf Trap’s Debut Artist Award, Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award, and an Avery Fisher Career Grant. He was an artist-in-residence on American Public Media’s Performance Today and was the first American chosen to participate in the BBC’s New Generation Artist program.

Please join Tuesday Musical for a pre-concert lecture beginning at 6:30 pm by Guy Bordo, Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Akron School of Music.