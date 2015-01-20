Apollo's Fire Bach Family Frolic: Jeffrey Strauss & Madeline Healey

Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:30pm* – Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Friday, Jan. 23, 8:00pm† – First United Methodist Church, Akron

Saturday, Jan. 24, 8:00pm – St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, Jan. 25, 4:00pm – Rocky River Presbyterian Church

AF’s principal players team up with the Young Artist Apprentices to tell the musical story of a day at the Bach family home. Soprano Madeline Healey, praised for her “gorgeous singing” (WASHINGTON POST) at her recent Kennedy Center debut, takes on the role of Bach’s favorite daughter Lieschen – determined to get Papa to find her a husband. Program includes a flute quartet by Bach’s Mozart-like son, Johann Christian, as well as Papa Bach’s Harpsichord Toccata in E Minor, played by Jeannette Sorrell. After intermission, the zany Coffee Cantata transforms the concert hall into a Leipzig coffeehouse.

Madeline Apple Healey, soprano, has been praised for her "gorgeous singing" (WASHINGTON POST) and "crystal clear coloratura" (PRINCETON TOWN TOPICS). Her 2014-2015 season includes Bach's Mass in B Minor and Bernstein's MASS with Choral Arts Society of Washington, Lang's Little Match Girl Passion with AMPERSAND in New York , and appearances with Apollo's Fire , The Thirteen, and Akron Baroque . She has recently been seen in Toshio Hosakawa’s Matsukaze at the Spoleto USA and Lincoln Center Festivals, and as Olympia in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann with Westminster Opera Theater. Madeline has sung with Apollo’s Fire since 2005, when she was chosen by Jeannette Sorrell as treble soloist for the premiere concerts and CD recording of Praetorius Christmas Vespers. She holds degrees in voice from Westminster Choir College and Baldwin Wallace University, and has recorded on the NAXOS, KOCH, and AVIE labels.

Madeline grew up in Hunting Valley, across the road from Apollo’s Fire’s Baroque Music Barn. One of her earliest musical adventures, when she was about 9, was when she heard music coming from the Barn across the road, and dragged her mother with to find out what was up. They discovered an Apollo’s Fire rehearsal in progress, and Madeline fell in love with the sounds. Madeline resides in Cleveland, where, when she’s not making music, she can be found making coffee… at Phoenix Coffee Bar in Ohio City.

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone, an “authoritative artist” (PLAIN DEALER) whose performances have been praised as “captivating” (CHICAGO TRIBUNE) and “serenely beautiful” (NEW YORK TIMES), has appeared with period-instrument ensembles including The Consort of Musicke with Emma Kirkby, the Taverner Consort under Andrew Parrott, Tafelmusik, Apollo’s Fire, the Handel & Haydn Society (Boston), the Newberry Consort (Chicago), Seattle Baroque, and Tempesta di Mare (Philadelphia). He made his professional debut at the age of 17 with the Buffalo Philharmonic and studied voice in Paris with Gérard Souzay. An accomplished stage actor, his favorite projects have included the title role in Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo, praised as “deeply moving” (PLAIN DEALER), Jesus in the Bach Passions, Méphistophélès in Berlioz’ Damnation of Faust, and Apollo in Handel’s Apollo e Dafne. His recent portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof was hailed by the BUFFALO NEWS as “masterful.” Mr. Strauss’s longstanding commitment to contemporary music includes many appearances with the Chicago Chamber Musicians, as well as performing Ned Rorem’s song cycle Aftermath, a jazz-inspired oratorio with the Dave Brubeck Quartet, and premieres of works by Bernstein, Babbitt, Shapey, and Cipullo. His CD recordings with Apollo’s Fire include the Monteverdi Vespers and Handel’s Messiah.

