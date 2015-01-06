© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Plain Dealer Names George Rodrigue as Next Editor

By Nick Castele
Published January 6, 2015 at 12:13 AM EST
Nick Castele / ideastream
Nick Castele / ideastream

The Plain Dealer's new editor will be George Rodrigue.

He's a former vice president and managing editor of the Dallas Morning News. As a reporter there, Rodrigue won two Pulitzer Prizes, and as editor, lead the paper to another Pulitzer. Last year, he took a job as news executive for WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Wendy McManamon is a copy editor at the Plain Dealer who serves as president of the Newspaper Guild.

"We're really hoping for some strong leadership, someone who believes in the Plain Dealer and our kind of journalism -- in-depth, responsible journalism," she said in a phone interview. "And I can say, looking at George's credentials, it sounds like he's the kind of person that would be excited to do that."

The previous editor, Debra Adams Simmons, left in April 2014 to become a vice president within the Plain Dealer's parent company, Advance Publications.

Rodrigue will make his way to Cleveland later this month.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Nick Castele
nick.castele@ideastream.org | 216-916-6288
See stories by Nick Castele