Plain Dealer Names George Rodrigue as Next Editor

The Plain Dealer's new editor will be George Rodrigue.

He's a former vice president and managing editor of the Dallas Morning News. As a reporter there, Rodrigue won two Pulitzer Prizes, and as editor, lead the paper to another Pulitzer. Last year, he took a job as news executive for WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Wendy McManamon is a copy editor at the Plain Dealer who serves as president of the Newspaper Guild.

"We're really hoping for some strong leadership, someone who believes in the Plain Dealer and our kind of journalism -- in-depth, responsible journalism," she said in a phone interview. "And I can say, looking at George's credentials, it sounds like he's the kind of person that would be excited to do that."

The previous editor, Debra Adams Simmons, left in April 2014 to become a vice president within the Plain Dealer's parent company, Advance Publications.

Rodrigue will make his way to Cleveland later this month.

