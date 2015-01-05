© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Northeast Ohio's Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Rock Inductees This Spring

By David C. Barnett
Published January 5, 2015 at 6:13 AM EST
Bill Withers may perform at the sold-out ceremony
Bill Withers may perform at the sold-out ceremony

Ringo Starr, Joan Jett, and the late-Stevie Ray Vaughan are among the performers who will be honored at the April 18th event, being staged at Public Hall in downtown Cleveland. The city is on a three-year rotation to get the ceremony, which it shares with New York and Los Angeles. The Rock Hall's Todd Mesek says the museum will be producing celebratory concerts and mounting a special exhibit with background on each of the artists

TODD MESEK: It'll be the first thing that people see when they enter the galleries, and we'll use a lot of original, exclusive videos, more interpretive content to explain their impact, and sometimes how they've influenced our culture.

So far, it appears this year’s ceremony will be free of the backstage drama that occurred in Cleveland in 2012 when Guns N Roses singer Axl Rose decided at the last moment he wouldn’t attend his band’s induction. Instead, there’s speculation over whether inductee and soul legend Bill Withers will make his first live performance in years.

Tickets to the Induction sold out in less than an hour, but there are plans for HBO to televise the event in May.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett