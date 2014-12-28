© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Police Supporters Rally in Downtown Cleveland

By David C. Barnett
Published December 28, 2014 at 2:03 AM EST
Demonstrators marched from Public Square to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial
Demonstrators marched from Public Square to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial

Members of the crowd held signs that read "Blue Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter" as they rallied at Public Square, and then marched to the city's peace officers memorial at West 3rd and Lakeside. The rally comes after a month of criticism --- ranging from a scathing Department of Justice report on the Cleveland Police, to the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a rookie officer. There was some evidence of counter-protests, including a small group who silently held a sign quoting African American writer James Baldwin, that read "Because I love you, it is my job to show you what you cannot see". After the march, chief organizer Mary Jo Graves said she hopes this largely quiet event will set a national precedent.

MARY JO GRAVES: I already got an inquiry from a dispatcher in Tennessee who wants to do the same thing. So, if we can start here in Cleveland and let Cleveland set an example for peace, that will be awesome.

Graves is a dispatcher for the Brooklyn Police Department. The "Sea of Blue" Facebook page had predicted nearly 5000 supporters would show-up. The Northeast Ohio Media Group estimated attendance as closer to 2500.

Tags
Arts & Culture PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementNews Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett