© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

The Hermit Club Orchestra --- A Hermit No More

By David C. Barnett
Published December 25, 2014 at 6:11 AM EST
Steve Eva conducts the Hermit Club Orchestra
Steve Eva conducts the Hermit Club Orchestra

The Hermit Club was founded over a century ago downtown as an outlet for actors, singers and musicians looking for a place to exercise their chops. The club put on plays, sponsored dance events and started an orchestra.

The Hermit Club Orchestra is one of the organization's oldest traditions. Director Steve Eva says any member could join.

STEVE EVA: It was for amateur people who just wanted a venue to play. They weren't pros.

For it's entire 110-year-existence, the Hermit Club Orchestra has been a strictly private performance ensemble, until now. Last year, the Hermit Club merged with the the new Hofbrau Haus restaurant in Playhouse Square, giving the club more visibility, and prompting the Orchestra to perform its annual Christmas concert for the lunch crowd.

STEVE EVA: This is the very first time this orchestra has ever played in public. This is a huge change, but I think it's a good one

Steve Eva hopes this move to public performance will attract new members. At the very least, the music spread a little holiday cheer with the whole dining hall swaying along.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett