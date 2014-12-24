Showing In Cleveland

"We don't go looking for controversy but it seems to find us," says Foreman. Usually, it's over showing more serious films such as "The Last Temptation of Christ" but Foreman says even a farce - in this case about an assasination of a dictator - can become a matter of freedom of speech. With the North Korean cyber-attack against Sony Pictures, threats against theaters, protests and publicity - "The Interview" has taken on a life of its own.

"I don't know if the film is good or bad and even if I did that would just be my opinion," Foreman says, "but if you want to see it, why should you be denied that opportunity."

The movie opens Christmas Day at Tower City and is expected to play at least two to three weeks there. Foreman said it wouldn't be appropriate to discuss security measures but says he's confident patrons will be safe.

An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Cleveland Cinemas' president. He is Jon Forman, not Foreman.