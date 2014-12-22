© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Civic Leader Stanley Adelstein Leaves Legacy as Environmental Steward

By David C. Barnett
Published December 22, 2014 at 10:40 PM EST
Hope and Stanley Adelstein (PHOTO: Cleveland Foundation)
Stanley Adelstein joined the City Club in 1941 and became a strong supporter of Cleveland's nationally known free speech forum. In 2012, Adelstein reflected on the mission of the century-old organization.

STANLEY ADELSTEIN: Freedom of speech is a doctrine that is a nice thing to talk about, but something else to see it practiced every day. It's a never-ending opportunity for people to express their views and to be challenged.

Close friend Rick Taft recalls Adelstein was challenging those speakers right up to the end --- often expressing his concerns about social justice.

RICK TAFT: His questions were always concerned about the little guy. He was at the City Club a month ago, asking questions.

Adelstein and his wife Hope underwrote an annual enivonmental forum at the City Club, created an environmental fund at the Cleveland Foundation, and were supporters of groups such as the Sierra Club, the Earth Day Coalition and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

In recent weeks, deteriorating health put him into hospice care, and he passed away with Hope at his side, late Saturday. The City Club will host a special memorial tribute, on Friday, January 9 at 4:00 pm.

David C. Barnett
