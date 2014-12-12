Live from KeyBank Studio: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra members

Pictured: Scott Little, Peter Feher, Maya Fields, Lembi Veskimets, Sameer Apte, Sonja Molloy, Maggie Niekamp, Martha Baldwin, Angela Mitchell, Colin Henley, Katie Oppenheim

These young musicians, all principals in their sections, participate in COYO’s Advanced Performance Seminar (CAPS), an intensive pilot program designed to develop future musical leaders by integrating coaching and mentorship with opportunities for students to engage in masterclasses, community recitals, and in-depth discussions with artistic professionals. Cleveland Orchestra members mentor these outstanding young COYO members by rehearsing and performing alongside their students.

Sonja Molloy, violin*

Lembi Veskimets, viola*

Martha Baldwin, cello*

Ashley Zendarski, violin

Maggie Niekamp, violin

Colin Henley, viola

Maya Fields, viola

Scott Little, oboe

Peter Feher, flute

Sameer Apte, cello

(*denotes Cleveland Orchestra member)

Works performed:

J.C. Bach - from Duos for Two Violins, IV. Allegro Moderato

Sonja Braaten Molloy, violin* and Maggie Niekamp, violin

Mozart - Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370, I. Allegro

Scott Little, oboe; Ashley Zendarski, violin; Colin Henley, viola; Martha Baldwin, cello*

J.S. Bach – Suite for violoncello in E-Flat Major, BWV 1010, I. Prelude

Sameer Apte, cello

J.S. Bach - from 15 Duets (After Two Part Inventions) BWV 772-786, No. 12 – Allegretto; No. 13 – Allegro vivace; No. 14 – Allegro moderato

Peter Feher, flute; Lembi Veskimets, viola*

Beethoven - String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18 No. 4 – I. Allegro ma non tanto

Sonja Molloy, violin; Maggie Niekamp, violin; Maya Fields, viola; Sameer Apte, cello