Live from KeyBank Studio: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra members
Pictured: Scott Little, Peter Feher, Maya Fields, Lembi Veskimets, Sameer Apte, Sonja Molloy, Maggie Niekamp, Martha Baldwin, Angela Mitchell, Colin Henley, Katie Oppenheim
These young musicians, all principals in their sections, participate in COYO’s Advanced Performance Seminar (CAPS), an intensive pilot program designed to develop future musical leaders by integrating coaching and mentorship with opportunities for students to engage in masterclasses, community recitals, and in-depth discussions with artistic professionals. Cleveland Orchestra members mentor these outstanding young COYO members by rehearsing and performing alongside their students.
Sonja Molloy, violin*
Lembi Veskimets, viola*
Martha Baldwin, cello*
Ashley Zendarski, violin
Maggie Niekamp, violin
Colin Henley, viola
Maya Fields, viola
Scott Little, oboe
Peter Feher, flute
Sameer Apte, cello
(*denotes Cleveland Orchestra member)
Works performed:
J.C. Bach - from Duos for Two Violins, IV. Allegro Moderato
Sonja Braaten Molloy, violin* and Maggie Niekamp, violin
Mozart - Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370, I. Allegro
Scott Little, oboe; Ashley Zendarski, violin; Colin Henley, viola; Martha Baldwin, cello*
J.S. Bach – Suite for violoncello in E-Flat Major, BWV 1010, I. Prelude
Sameer Apte, cello
J.S. Bach - from 15 Duets (After Two Part Inventions) BWV 772-786, No. 12 – Allegretto; No. 13 – Allegro vivace; No. 14 – Allegro moderato
Peter Feher, flute; Lembi Veskimets, viola*
Beethoven - String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18 No. 4 – I. Allegro ma non tanto
Sonja Molloy, violin; Maggie Niekamp, violin; Maya Fields, viola; Sameer Apte, cello