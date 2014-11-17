© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

A New Turn for the Euclid Beach Park Carousel

By David C. Barnett
Published November 17, 2014 at 11:00 AM EST
Dan Jones' Mansfield-based company restored the classic carousel
Dan Jones' Mansfield-based company restored the classic carousel

When Euclid Beach Park closed in 1969, its many rides were either destroyed or shipped off to other parks. The carousel was first moved to a park in Maine, before finally making the journey back home in 1997. This popular attraction with its intricately hand-carved animals has been carefully refurbished by the craftspeople at the Mansfield Carousel Works. Company co-owner Dan Jones supervised the ride's reassembly in a specially-built, new wing of the Historical Society. He says the inspectors will go over the machine with a fine-toothed comb.

DAN JONES: They look at every bolt, nut and screw on the entire carousel. They look at all safety factors --- you name it, they look at it. Anything that could possibly hurt the consumer.

Assuming the inspectors give the 1910 carousel a clean bill of health, it will be ready to spin this weekend.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett