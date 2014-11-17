A New Turn for the Euclid Beach Park Carousel

When Euclid Beach Park closed in 1969, its many rides were either destroyed or shipped off to other parks. The carousel was first moved to a park in Maine, before finally making the journey back home in 1997. This popular attraction with its intricately hand-carved animals has been carefully refurbished by the craftspeople at the Mansfield Carousel Works. Company co-owner Dan Jones supervised the ride's reassembly in a specially-built, new wing of the Historical Society. He says the inspectors will go over the machine with a fine-toothed comb.

DAN JONES: They look at every bolt, nut and screw on the entire carousel. They look at all safety factors --- you name it, they look at it. Anything that could possibly hurt the consumer.

Assuming the inspectors give the 1910 carousel a clean bill of health, it will be ready to spin this weekend.