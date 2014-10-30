Rainey Institute: Lee Lazar and Anele Mhlahlo

At Rainey, Anele teaches students about life and the arts in South Africa. He also teaches on a daily basis with the El Sistema@Rainey Orchestra Music Program and visits schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan area.

Biography

Anele Mhlahlo was born in Cape Town, grew up in Hout Bay Imizamo Yethu, and matriculated at Camps Bay High School. He is currently working towards his teaching/performance diploma through Trinity College of Music London, studying with Professor Jack de Wet.

He began playing the violin at the age of 12 in 2004, at the Hout Bay Music Project. His natural musical talent was quickly recognized by director Leeanne Dollman, and soon he was performing as a soloist with her group. 2007 was a major highlight: he spent the year studying with Marc Uys (first violinist of Sontonga string Quartet, Cape Town) preparing for acceptance by Marc’s former teacher Jack de Wet. During this year he was also the concertmaster of MIAGI (Music Is A Great Investment) Youth Orchestra, their youngest-ever concertmaster at age 15. In 2008 he passed a successful audition and became a full-time pupil of Professor Jack de Wet.

Anele has performed as a soloist with Hout Bay Music Project and the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra. He has joined world-renowned musicians such as violinist Philippe Graffin, Maestro Benjamin Zander (Chief Conductor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra), David Juritz (concertmaster of London Mozart Players), and Maestro Conrad van Alphen. He has received master classes from Maxim Vengerov, Daniel Rowland and Philippe Graffin.

In 2011 he won the Graham Beck Scholarship to study under Suzanne Martens at the Stellenbosch University. In July 2012 he was again a member of MIAGI Youth Orchestra on a highly successful tour of Austria and Germany. They played at the official opening of the Young Euro Classic Festival in Berlin and Face of Young Euro Classic Festival 2009. He was interviewed by various radio and TV stations about the tour, and appeared on Deutsche Welle TV and SABC 3. In 2013 he was the second concert master of the South African National Youth Orchestra, and did a South African tour with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra under Sir Rodger Norrington. His passion and love of music is expressed through performing and his desire to inspire and teach the future generations of South Africa.

Anele plays a fine 18th century French violin bought for him by the David Graff foundation and MIAGI.

About El Sistema@Rainey

Founded in 2011, El Sistema@Rainey provides daily orchestra classes at Rainey Institute to Cleveland children in grades 2-7. Students may study violin, viola, cello or string bass. The Cleveland Orchestra and its Education Partners, Conn-Selmer and Royalton Music, provide instrument support for El Sistema@Rainey. Rainey musicians have contact with Cleveland’s world-class musical community. Professional music teachers provide daily instruction. Teachers include Rainey staff and musicians with degrees from major music conservatories. Students perform in bi-weekly concerts for friends and family as well as in various community outreach concerts.

About The Creative Fusion Program

The Cleveland Foundation’s Creative Fusion Program was established in 2008 to invite foreign artists to spend up to a year in residence in Cleveland. The program embeds artists within local nonprofit institutions, affording them the opportunity for deep engagement with audiences across the area.

Many organizations around Greater Cleveland host artists from other cultures, but rarely do they have the resources to support the artists for more than a few weeks. Creative Fusion seeks to create a richer, more long-lasting impact by extending the visitor’s time and connections with the community. “The arts are a powerful tool for bridging differences, expanding human imagination, and developing the kind of creative workforce we will need in the 21st century,” said Kathleen Cerveny, program director for arts and culture at the Cleveland Foundation. “We feel Creative Fusion will help Cleveland become an international city where creativity and diverse perspectives are embraced.”