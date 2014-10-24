OCT 24 – NOV 16 IN THE OUTCALT THEATRE

CLEVELAND, OH (October 7, 2014) Cleveland Play House proudly introduces their production of How We Got On, the coming-of-age story of three teens whose passion for hip-hop and determination to succeed generates creativity, artistry and friendship. Playwright Idris Goodwin’s How We Got On will delight Cleveland audiences with its uplifting message and great grooves. Directed by Jaime Castañeda, and featuring an eclectic cast of actors including Cleveland School of the Arts graduate Cyndii Johnson, How We Got On is sure to have audiences of all ages feeling the beat October 24 – November 16 in the Outcalt Theatre at PlayhouseSquare. This production of How We Got On is sponsored by Cleveland Clinic.

Theatregoers will experience a palpable sense of joy as How We Got On follows a trio of 15-year-olds living in a Midwestern suburb referred to as “The Hill.” Their unwavering desire to make something of themselves as rappers, despite the objections of their parents, culminates in their self-discovery and success. Equally enjoyable for audiences with no knowledge of hip-hop to those with a comprehensive knowledge of the genre, this gentle guide to hip-hop offers a modern take on poetry. With a “theatre DJ” looping, spinning and remixing the action on stage, How We Got On takes its audience on an uplifting lyrical journey of dreaming big and discovering your voice.

“This season’s shows not only reflect our theme of “Legacy”, but also family and the value of the next generation, and no new play I’ve read better represents that value than How We Got On,” states CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley. “The play celebrates loyalty, friendship and discovering your own voice in a world that doesn’t always listen to young people. It is one of the most joyous and uplifting plays I have ever read.”

Play contains a few instances of profanity