Alan Freed Coming Home to Cleveland

Alan Freed's broadcasts of rhythm and blues music have long been cited as influential in popularizing the musical hybrid that came to be known as Rock and Roll, in the early 1950s. Freed's son Lance says the family weighed several options in choosing a new home for Freed's remains.

LANCE FREED: We thought about Salem Ohio, which is where he grew-up and went to high school. We thought about Akron, because we all lived there --- I was born there, and that is where he really got his first start.

But, Lance Freed says, the ultimate choice was Cleveland's Lake View Cemetery --- final home to a president, over 20 Cleveland mayors, and numerous other local luminaries. Freed says the public will be invited to a ceremony next Spring when his father's ashes are re-interred. He also notes that a special Alan Freed memorial fund has been set-up at the Cleveland Foundation so that the grave will be tended to in perpetuity. One of the first contributors to that fund was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

