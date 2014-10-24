© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Alan Freed Coming Home to Cleveland

By David C. Barnett
Published October 24, 2014 at 10:11 AM EDT
Alan Freed grew-up in Salem and started out on the Akron airwaves before finding fame in Cleveland
Alan Freed grew-up in Salem and started out on the Akron airwaves before finding fame in Cleveland

Alan Freed's broadcasts of rhythm and blues music have long been cited as influential in popularizing the musical hybrid that came to be known as Rock and Roll, in the early 1950s. Freed's son Lance says the family weighed several options in choosing a new home for Freed's remains.

LANCE FREED: We thought about Salem Ohio, which is where he grew-up and went to high school. We thought about Akron, because we all lived there --- I was born there, and that is where he really got his first start.

But, Lance Freed says, the ultimate choice was Cleveland's Lake View Cemetery --- final home to a president, over 20 Cleveland mayors, and numerous other local luminaries. Freed says the public will be invited to a ceremony next Spring when his father's ashes are re-interred. He also notes that a special Alan Freed memorial fund has been set-up at the Cleveland Foundation so that the grave will be tended to in perpetuity. One of the first contributors to that fund was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett