Groundworks Dance Theatre: Felise Bagley

Friday, October 24, 2014 and Saturday, October 25, 2014

7:30 PM

PlayhouseSquare Allen Theatre

1407 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115

GroundWorks DanceTheater will perform the works of three of dance world’s finest choreographers at the Allen Theater on Friday, October 24th and Saturday, October 25th. These performances comprise:

wait. now. go now. (Johannes Wieland)

The world premiere of German choreographer Johannes Wieland’s wait. now. go now. Johannes Wieland is the Artistic Director/Choreographer of the resident dance company at the State Theatre of Kassel, Germany. A native German and former principal dancer with the Béjart Ballet Lausanne and Berlin’s State Opera, he established his company, Johannes Wieland, in New York in 2002. Since then, he has been developing a singular body of work that has garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, Time Out New York, The Village Voice, and many other national and international publications, amongst them Dance Magazine, which cited him as one of the “25 to Watch” in January 2003. His duet, shift, won Germany’s 2004 Kurt Jooss Prize and he is also a winner of the 2004 Hubbard Street 2 National Choreographic Competition.

In addition to leading his own companies, Wieland was Associate Artistic Director of PARADIGM (New York), and is a guest choreographer and teacher at companies and schools around the world. He holds a BFA from the University of Amsterdam, and an MFA from NYU/Tisch School of the Arts.

CoDa (Ronen Koresh)

CoDa, by Philadelphia choreographer, Ronen Koresh. Ronen (Roni) Koresh is a choreographer, teacher and collaborator whose unique blend of ballet, modern and jazz leaves audiences dazzled by the raw passion that is infused into his movement. He formed Koresh Dance Company in 1991 and quickly established an international reputation for highly technical and emotionally charged work. With a gift for movement creation, Roni refuses to settle on a technique, instead defining himself by a signature style of ever evolving movement. Koresh has choreographed for dance companies throughout the U.S. as well as South Korea, Japan, Turkey and Israel, where he was born and raised. He formed the Koresh Dance Company, based in Philadelphia, PA, in 1991.

Always (Gina Gibney)

Always (homage to the music of Patsy Cline) created in collaboration with New York choreographer, Gina Gibney. Highly sought-after by a wide range of performing arts institutions, Gina Gibney’s work has been featured in recent years by such venues as Danspace Project (New York), White Bird (Oregon) the Yale Repertory Theater (Connecticut), L’Agora de la Danse (Montreal, Canada), and Internationale Tanzmesse (Dusseldorf, Germany). Ms. Gibney has been honored with the Northern Ohio Live Arts Award, the Copperfoot Award for Choreography from Wayne State University, the Case Western Reserve University Young Alumni Award, Alpert Award (Finalist), the OTTY (Our Town Thanks You) Arts Award, and by Sanctuary for Families, Safe Horizon, and The Retreat. In April 2008, her company was named to the Vanity Fair Hall of Fame for “making art and taking action.”

She has received recognition and support from prestigious organizations including the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Bossak/Heilbron Charitable Foundation, the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Robert Sterling Clark Foundation, the Emma Sheafer Charitable Foundation, the Mary Flagler Cary Charitable Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Mertz Gilmore Foundation. Ms. Gibney holds an MFA in Dance from Case Western University.

About Felise Bagley

A native New Yorker, Felise Bagley began as a Merit Scholarship recipient to The Alvin Ailey American Dance Center. As an Ailey student, she had the opportunity to perform with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre at New York’s City Center. After dancing professionally with The Joyce Trisler Dance Company, Philadanco and Elisa Monte Dance Company, Felise became a scholarship recipient to The Joffrey Ballet School where she became a member of Joffrey II and a guest artist with The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago during their season of “The Joffrey Nutcracker” at The Kennedy Center. Felise then joined Ohio Ballet under the direction of Heinz Poll where she danced principal roles in Ruthanna Boris’ “Cakewalk,” Poll’s “Shubert Waltzes,” “Scenes from Childhood,” “Planes and Configurations,” “Duet,” and the title role in Poll’s only full-length story ballet, “Match Girl.” Felise debuted with GroundWorks in 2001 in the ballet, “Major to Minor.”