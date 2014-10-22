Chagrin Arts PROJECT Trio: Pat Haynish and Karen Lazar

PROJECT TRIO

Thursday, October 23 2014 at 7:00PM

Chagrin Falls Intermediate School

Philomethian Auditorium

38 Philomethian Street

Chagrin Falls



CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO – Chagrin Arts will host the final program of its 2014 Performing Arts Series on Thursday, October 23rd with a performance featuring PROJECT Trio, a passionate, high energy chamber music ensemble. The program will begin at 7:00 PM at the Philomethian Auditorium, located at Chagrin Falls Intermediate School, 38 Philomethian St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Tickets are $28-$21 for adults and free admission for students ages 18 and under. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (440) 247-9700 or online at www.chagrinarts.org.

Chagrin Arts is excited to welcome back for the third time, the New York City-based trio of Cleveland Institute of Music graduates, whose energetic, innovative fusion of classical, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary music has captivated audiences world-wide. The trio is comprised of Greg Pattillo on flute, Eric Stephenson on cello, and Peter Seymour on bass.

The program will feature a riveting mix of classical greats, jazz favorites, and original works including unique takes on Beethoven and Brahms. For the first time, PROJECT Trio will also be performing with the Chagrin Falls High School orchestra, under the direction of Kendra Karriker.

PROJECT Trio, Biography

Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is breaking down traditional ideas of chamber music. Acclaimed as “packed with musicianship, joy, and surprise” by Downbeat Magazine and hailed for their “wide appeal, subversive humor and first-rate playing” by the Wall Street Journal, the Trio performs over 70 concerts a year, playing to fans of all ages in venues around the world. They are an internet sensation with over 77 million views and 85,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Highlights of the Trio’s 2013-14 season include engagements with the San Diego, Toronto, Kansas City, Lafayette and New World Symphony Orchestras, and a continued relationship as Family Artists in Residence with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. This season, the Trio will perform and lead master classes in schools, universities, festivals and other venues throughout the United States.

PROJECT Trio’s discography includes five recordings and a DVD, PROJECT Trio: Live In Concert. This season will see the release of their 6th recording of original new music. Their latest recordings When Will Then Be Now (Harmonyville Records) and their catalog-spanning Random Roads Collection (Tummy Touch Records), debuted at the top of both the Billboard Canadian and US classical and jazz charts. Like all of the other PROJECT Trio’s recordings, both soared to the top of the iTunes charts.

With a goal to further expand the repertoire for their unique combination of flute, cello and bass, the Trio, which composes and arranges most of their own music, is collaborating with composer Adam Schoenberg on a concerto commissioning project for the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons and launched the PROJECT Trio Composition Competition.

The Trio is dedicated to arts education, teaching the art and joy of jamming on classical instruments and opening minds to what instruments can do. PROJECT Trio has performed and led workshops for over 150,000 students on four continents. Chamber Music America has invited the members to make a presentation on successful audience engagement techniques for the 21st century at the January 2014 CMA conference in New York City.