A Global Gathering of Community Foundations Comes to Cleveland

By David C. Barnett
Published October 20, 2014 at 6:55 AM EDT

In 1914, banker Frederick Goff created the concept of pooling the money of a large group individuals to create a public charity with the power of a private foundation like the one founded by oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller. That idea gave birth to the Cleveland Foundation, which charted the course for the creation of over 1800 community foundations around the world. CEO Ron Richard says global interest continues to grow.

RON RICHARD: The fastest growing area is outside the United States. Many of them are, like in Syria, really on the front lines of war or famine or whatever, and they're doing some incredibly innovative things out of necessity

Organizers estimate about 1500 attendees from 28 different countries will attend. They'll be comparing notes on how to support such efforts as improving education, promoting racial equity, and addressing environmental concerns.

NOTE: ideastream receives funding from The Cleveland Foundation

