Diverse Group of Rockers Contend for the Hall of Fame

Trent Reznor was a janitor in a Cleveland recording studio in 1989 when he used off-hours time to create the tracks for Nine Inch Nails debut release

MUSIC: "Head Like a Hole"

Reznor's group is one of 15 performers nominated as contenders for the next Rock Hall induction. To be qualified, an artist's first record must have come out at least 25 years ago. Some of the nominees like Green Day, got on the ballot in their first year of eligibility. Others have been there before. For instance, Chic has been nominated a record nine times.

MUSIC: "Good Times"

N.W.A., Lou Reed, Bill Withers, and Stevie Ray Vaughn also made this year's nominee list, as did Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

MUSIC: "I Love Rock and Roll"

Between now and December, a group of over 700 musicians, historians and other industry professionals will narrow the list down to about a half dozen performers who will be inducted when the ceremonies come to Cleveland, next April.