© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Diverse Group of Rockers Contend for the Hall of Fame

By David C. Barnett
Published October 9, 2014 at 11:01 AM EDT
Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails is one of 15 nominees for 2015 (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails is one of 15 nominees for 2015 (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Trent Reznor was a janitor in a Cleveland recording studio in 1989 when he used off-hours time to create the tracks for Nine Inch Nails debut release

MUSIC: "Head Like a Hole"

Reznor's group is one of 15 performers nominated as contenders for the next Rock Hall induction. To be qualified, an artist's first record must have come out at least 25 years ago. Some of the nominees like Green Day, got on the ballot in their first year of eligibility. Others have been there before. For instance, Chic has been nominated a record nine times.

MUSIC: "Good Times"

N.W.A., Lou Reed, Bill Withers, and Stevie Ray Vaughn also made this year's nominee list, as did Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

MUSIC: "I Love Rock and Roll"

Between now and December, a group of over 700 musicians, historians and other industry professionals will narrow the list down to about a half dozen performers who will be inducted when the ceremonies come to Cleveland, next April.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett