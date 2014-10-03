Contrapunctus: David Acres and Judith Overcash

The concert will highlight Contrapunctus’ gifted countertenor voices, in addition to featuring the talented choir of vocalists and Contrapunctus’ own countertenor and organist David Uschold.

Born in 1659, Henry Purcell is considered by many to be the finest and most original composer of his day. Though he was to live only a very short life (1659-95), Purcell was able to enjoy and make full use of the renewed flowering of music after the Restoration of the Monarchy.

As the son of a musician at Court, a chorister at the Chapel Royal, and the holder of continuing royal appointments until his death, Purcell worked in Westminster for three different Monarchs over twenty-five years. Called by some “The English Orpheus,” Purcell was extremely prolific in his composition, writing odes, anthems, sacred songs and service music, theater music, semi-operas, catches, music for the Funeral of Queen Mary, and works for orchestra.

“The Remarkable Mr. Henry Purcell” will include verse anthems, odes, secular songs, compositions for the liturgy, the Funeral Sentences, and much more!

Contrapunctus is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the Middle Ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music within an historical context. Under the Musical Direction of David Acres – countertenor and Musical Director of Counterpoint (UK) – and Executive Directorship of soprano Judith Overcash, DMA, Contrapunctus explores the variety and beauty found in a cappella vocal music: from chant to 20th-century, medieval carols to the avant-garde, Contrapunctus is devoted to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.