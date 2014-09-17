© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
The View Of Scotland's Independence Referendum From Ohio

By Tony Ganzer
Published September 17, 2014 at 9:29 PM EDT
(David C. Barnett/WCPN)
The United Kingdom is just hours from the referendum for Scottish independence--the vote is Thursday. The rhetoric has been heated on both sides: with Yes campaigners rallying Scottish patriotism, and No campaigners listing the many complications a separation would cause.

To get a local perspective ideastream's Tony Ganzer called Frances Acar, a Scottish expat and Gaelic teacher in Kent.

Arts & Culture PoliticsNews Feature
