You Could Win a Theater Lover's Package!

Another Dazzling Drawing During WCLV's Fall Membership Campaign!

THEATER LOVER’S PACKAGE - Winner will be drawn after midnight September 10.

The theater scene in Cleveland is thriving! That’s why we’re pleased to tell you that when you make your pledge to WCLV today you’ll automatically be entered into a drawing to win a Theater Lover’s Package. If your name is drawn, you’ll receive:

* A pair of season subscriptions to Cleveland Play House! You’ll see seven stellar productions including the perennially charming “A Christmas Story” and “The Pianist of Willesden Lane,” a new production starring Mona Golabek, whose program “The Romantic Hours” used to air on WCLV.

* Dobama Theatre, which has just become the region’s newest Equity theatre, will present you with a pair of season tickets to its six productions including the regional premiere of the Hitchcock-inspired “Bellville” which opened the season on the first day of this Membership Campaign.

AND . . .

* You’ll jump for joy over your 20-ticket Folio Adventure Pass to Great Lakes Theater. With this voucher any combination of plays, performance dates and seating options for the 2014-15 season. Redeem all of the tickets at once and take 19 of your closest friends to see one show, or opt for four tickets to each of 5 shows throughout the season.

Make your pledge online right now, or call 877-676-1049, and you'll be entered to win this spectacular THEATER LOVER'S PACKAGE. Plus, your name will stay in the hopper for the final drawing during this membership campaign.

