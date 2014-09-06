Police Have Nordonia School Board President in Custody After Armed Stand-off

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a federal, state and local agency that investigates child pornography or attempts to use the internet to lure children for sex. This latest investigation traced what police called "questionable items" coming from Steven Bittel’s home computer. Sagamore Hills police lieutenant Brian Piekarski says they executed the warrant at 7:30 Friday morning.

Piekarski says Bittel apparently fired one shot out a window as a warning. After four hours of negotiations over the phone, Bittel was convinced to give himself up by a friend from his church, St Barnabas. He was taken to Akron City hospital for psychiatric evaluation and will be charged after the investigation is complete.

