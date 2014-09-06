© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Major NYC Paper Bans Chief Wahoo

By David C. Barnett
Published September 6, 2014 at 6:07 AM EDT
One option for the Daily News will be to use the 'block C' to graphically refer to the Cleveland team
The announcement was made by New York Daily News sports writer Andy Martino in his column, Thursday night. Martino says it wasn't a difficult decision for his editorial board to make.

ANDY MARTINO: Clearly, American Indian groups do find this offensive --- certianly not 100% --- but in my reporting I've found many who do. If they find it offensive, that's good enough for us.

Martino says all traces of the Wahoo imagery have been eliminated from the paper

ANDY MARTINO: There are times in the paper when you run a team's logo --- whether it's in graphics or standings or anything like that --- and the Chief Wahoo image has just been taken out of our computer system

Martino says it will probably be replaced by the "block C" logo. The decision to ban the Cleveland team's symbol comes after the paper's announcement earlier this week that it has stopped using the name "Redskins" to refer to the Washington football team. The Daily News will also no longer run Washington's Native American logo.

