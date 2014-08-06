© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Music Near the Market: Florence Mustric

Published August 6, 2014 at 11:04 PM EDT
florence-mustric.jpg
florence-mustric.jpg

Organist Florence Mustric performs in the “Music near the Market” series at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, West 30th Street at Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, Wednesday August 6th and Wednesday August 13th at 12:15pm. She plays the historic instrument by Rudolph von Beckerath (1956), a masterpiece by one of the great builders of the 20th century. The program is called “Paris 1919,” and features Marcel Dupré’s “Fifteen Pieces founded on Antiphons” Op 18. She will be assisted on August 6th by tenor Brian Wentzel and on the 13th by Allen Huszti. No admission price, just a free-will offering.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature