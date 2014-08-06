Music Near the Market: Florence Mustric

Organist Florence Mustric performs in the “Music near the Market” series at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, West 30th Street at Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, Wednesday August 6th and Wednesday August 13th at 12:15pm. She plays the historic instrument by Rudolph von Beckerath (1956), a masterpiece by one of the great builders of the 20th century. The program is called “Paris 1919,” and features Marcel Dupré’s “Fifteen Pieces founded on Antiphons” Op 18. She will be assisted on August 6th by tenor Brian Wentzel and on the 13th by Allen Huszti. No admission price, just a free-will offering.

